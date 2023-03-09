The Pocatello Thunder baseball team is fired up to defend their 4A Southeast Idaho Conference championship.
The Thunder went 18-9 a season ago, including a 5-1 mark in conference play. They return 8 starters from last year's squad.
"I think this team believes they can go make some noise if they play the game the right way and go do some things," head coach Vinnie Benavidez said.
"We have good chemistry," infielder JD Gunderson said. "We've been around each other. I don't think there's one kid on this team that brings the team down. We're all positive. It's gonna be a good year."
"Gotta win a district championship first, but our ultimate goal is winning the state championship and playing for our brothers and making our community proud," outfielder Mack Evans said. "I'm just ready to get out there and show the world what Pocatello baseball can do."
