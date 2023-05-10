The Pocatello Thunder baseball team captured the district title with an 11-1 victory over Preston on Tuesday.

The Thunder clinch a spot at the state tournament and improve to 18-2 overall, including an undefeated record against teams from Idaho. 

The 4A state tournament is May 18-20 at Skip Walker Field at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. 

Preston's season ends with a record of 10-9. 

