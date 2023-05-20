The Pocatello Thunder baseball team are state champions!
The Thunder defeated Skyview, 14-4, at Skip Walker Field at the College of Southern Idaho on Saturday to clinch the title. The game was called in the sixth inning as Pocatello led by ten runs.
The victory in the championship game follows a dramatic comeback a day earlier to knock out Bishop Kelly. In that game, the Thunder trailed 6-1, but rallied back to win it in extra innings, 9-8.
The Thunder win their first state championship since 2012. They finish with a record of 21-2, including an undefeated mark against opponents from Idaho.
