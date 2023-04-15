The Pocatello Thunder baseball team improved to 7-2 after taking down Minico twice on Friday.
The Thunder won the matchups 9-4 and 6-2. Maddox Moore and Mack Evans each pitched complete games to lead the way. In game one, Kudster Stucki led the way the plate, going 3-3 with 3 RBI. In game two, five Thunder hitters recorded an RBI, with Kaden Knowles gathering two hits.
Pocatello is back in action on Saturday against Sugar-Salem at 4 p.m. at Halliwell Park.
