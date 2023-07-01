Skateboarder Rudie Aguiar, co-founder of Pocatello Boarding School, is in the running for $10,000 and a chance to skate alongside a legend in Tony Hawk's Skatepark Project.
Pocatello Boarding School opened its new location just a few months ago. Aguiar began teaching locally at Ross Park, but he says their skate park needs serious improvements.
"We don't have the right park here," Aguiar said. "Our skate park, it's made out of gravel, which is like a cheese grater if you fall. The ramps are not kept. It's just poorly taken care of, and that's being nice about it."
That's why if Aguiar wins the competition, he's pledging to put that money towards building a new outdoor skate park in Pocatello.
"Get the process of getting a skate park, made that it's a proper skate park where they can develop the right skills," Aguiar said. "I don't want skateboarding to end with us. I want skateboarding to continue for generations, and we need a good park for that."
Aguiar is currently in third place in the voting, which runs until July 20. He thinks that if he were to get the chance to meet Tony Hawk, the legendary skateboarder would be eager to help the Pocatello skateboarding community.
"I know that he will be excited to see there's somebody who's trying to do basically the same things that he tries," Aguiar said. "He has all the resources and the ability to push through when I don't. I want to dig in his brains. I want to get to understand a little bit from that perspective, and of course, I want to skate with the guy."
Aguiar fell in love with skateboarding as a child in Mexico. When he moved to California as a teenager, he knew little English. Instead, he described skateboarding as his way of communicating with his peers.
"Not knowing the language, skateboarding was my language," Aguiar said. "I communicated with people by asking them skateboarding tricks, and they communicated back with me that way. And so they would ask me a skateboard trick and I'll try it, and then I'll tell them a skateboard trick and they'll try it. And that's how I began to make friendships."
An integral part of skateboarding is the culture that surrounds it, and Aguiar makes sure to teach his students about the history as well as teaching them how to skate.
"Not only do I want to teach these kids how to skateboard, but i want to teach him what the culture is," Aguiar said. "It's a culture based in love and acceptance and full creativity, so there's a lot of music that comes with that. There's a lot of art that comes with it. So that's what I want to introduce my kids to, so when they come here, they're free to be themselves in whichever way that they express themselves."
