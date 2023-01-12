The Pocatello Thunder boys basketball team remained undefeated Wednesday despite their toughest test yet, coming back to defeat Preston 65-60.
Julian Bowie led the way for Pocatello with 31 points, who improve to 13-0 this season and 2-0 in conference play. Their next game is at Shelley on Friday. The Thunder defeated the Russets, 68-48, when the two teams squared off on Jan. 7.
Meanwhile, the loss moves Preston to 11-4 on the season. Tate Hess was their leading scorer with 27 points. Their next game is a conference matchup with Century.
The Diamondbacks improved to 6-8 on Wednesday with an overtime win over Thunder Ridge. Senior Luke Pantajja led all scorers with 40 points.
Only one of Pocatello, Preston, and Century will advance to the state tournament.
