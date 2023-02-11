The Pocatello Thunder are entering the district tournament with a 20-1 record following a 74-57 victory over Century on Thursday.
The Thunder are undefeated in conference play, earning themselves the #1 seed in the 4A Southeast Idaho Conference district tournament beginning next week. Preston holds the #2 spot, with a 15-6 overall record and 2-2 in conference play. Century finishes at #3, going 7-14 overall and 0-4 in conference.
