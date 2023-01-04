The Pocatello boys basketball team made it ten straight wins to start the season with a 77-48 victory over Idaho Falls on Tuesday.
The Thunder begin conference play with a crosstown matchup at Century on Thursday. Another upcoming game to watch is another conference contest against Preston in The Pit next Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the loss moves Idaho Falls to 1-7 on the season. They're back in action at home against Blackfoot on Thursday.
