The Pocatello Thunder boys basketball team continued their undefeated campaign on Tuesday, sweeping the season series against Highland with a 61-42 victory.
The victory moves the Thunder to a spotless 15-0 record this season. They will be tested next at Burley on Thursday. Pocatello won that matchup, 74-45, in the season opener in The Pit back on Nov. 29.
Meanwhile, Highland falls to 8-6 with the loss. Their next game is a home matchup with Rigby on Thursday, giving the Rams a shot at their first conference win of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.