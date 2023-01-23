The Pocatello Thunder boys basketball team took down Minico on Senior Night over the weekend.
The win keeps Pocatello undefeated, improving to 17-0 thus far this season. Their next game is at home against Madison on Friday. On Jan. 19, Madison handed Hillcrest their first and only loss this season, 81-67.
Minico falls to 9-4 following the loss. Their next game is at home on Wednesday against Burley.
