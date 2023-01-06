The Pocatello Thunder boys basketball team won their eleventh straight game Thursday, starting off conference play on a strong note with a 73-53 victory over rival Century.
The 11-0 Thunder are back in action in The Pit on Saturday against Shelley. Their next conference game is at home versus Preston on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the loss moves Century's record to 5-8 on the season. Their next game is at home against Thunder Ridge on Wednesday. They'll resume conference play at Preston on Jan. 19.
