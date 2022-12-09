The Pocatello Thunder boys basketball team continued their red-hot start to the season Thursday night, moving to 5-0 after defeating Highland 50-44.
The Rams led for much of the game before Thunder junior guard Julian Bowie took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points in the final frame and finishing with 22 points in the game.
Highland falls to 2-3 on the young season, with those victories coming in their first two games of the season over Mountain Home and Middleton. They're back in action on the road on Wednesday at Bonneville, before another in-city matchup at Century next Friday.
The Thunder will look to remain undefeated in a matchup at Idaho Falls on Saturday night.
