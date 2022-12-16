The Pocatello Thunder girls basketball team stayed red hot Thursday night, defeating Burley 54-21 in The Palace.
The win brings Pocatello’s record to 6-3 on the season. Their recent winning streak includes a win over previously undefeated Shelley, handing the Russets their only loss of the season to this point.
Meanwhile, Burley falls to 2-8, after losing both scheduled matchups to Pocatello this season.
