The Pocatello Thunder girls soccer team defeated Century, 2-1, on Thursday to stay alive in the 4A district playoffs.
After a scoreless first half, the Thunder struck first in the second frame. The Diamondbacks responded in regulation, forcing the game into extra time. The Thunder converted on a goal from Dita Masak on an assist from Hallie Bringhurst to win the game.
The two teams will square off again on Saturday at 11 a.m. to determine who is the district champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.