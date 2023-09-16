The Pocatello Thunder girls soccer team improved to a sparkling 10-0 with a 4-1 win over Twin Falls on Saturday.
The Thunder are averaging a staggering 5.3 goals per game, while only giving up 6 goals all season defensively. They have already defeated crosstown rival and conference foe Century twice, winning by scores of 11-1 and 5-0.
Next up for the Thunder is another conference battle at Preston on Tuesday. Their next home game is also against the Indians, when they'll host Preston at Irving Field on September 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.