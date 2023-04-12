Miah Lusk struck out 12 batters and recorded 3 RBI to lead Pocatello's softball team to a big victory over Preston.
An 11-run third inning did most of the damage for the Thunder, who finished off the Indians in just four innings. Azlin Bullock, Kirstine Kent, Anna Campbell, and Kaylee Sullivan also recorded multiple RBI for Pocatello.
They improve to 7-0 this season, leaving them as the only undefeated team remaining in the state in the 4A classification.
The Thunder will return to OK Ward Park for a tripleheader on Saturday against Idaho Falls and Bonneville.
Preston falls to 1-4 on the young season. Their next game is April 19 against Snake River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.