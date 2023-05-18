The undefeated Pocatello Thunder are chasing a perfect season at this week's 4A state tournament.
A state championship victory would be the first in program history for Coach Josh Naylor and company. They enter the tournament as the #1 seed with an overall record of 26-0.
"It's been a special season," Coach Naylor said. "All we've tried to do is just play our best softball from game to game. I knew we were talented and we all expected good things, but to go undefeated, I don't think anyone could anticipate that. But we're definitely excited that we've achieved that so far."
"The fact that we're undefeated isn't a surprise, but no team starts our season going we're going to be undefeated, right?" outfielder Anna Campbell said. "We go in saying we're going to attack every team, play every game and do our best. So that's what we've done."
"[Coach Naylor] used to talk all the time about his daughter's team," catcher McKinlee Hill said. "He said they had only lost three games their whole season and now it's going to be our team. We were undefeated in the whole season, so there you go. I'm calling it now."
Pocatello's path to a state championship begins Friday morning at 11 a.m. against Emmett at Twin Falls High School.
