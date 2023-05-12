The Pocatello Thunder softball team defeated Century 6-0 in the district championship game, improving to 26-0 and clinching a spot in the 4A state tournament.

Miah Lusk pitched a complete game shutout for the Thunder with 13 strikeouts and zero walks. At the plate, McKinley Hill and Kirstine Kent each recorded 2 RBI and Taylee Rogers had 3 hits to power the offense to victory.

Century clinched a spot in the title game with a 5-1 victory over Preston earlier on Thursday. Libby Evans led the Diamondbacks, going 3-4 at the plate, including 2 home runs. 

Pocatello has already clinched the #1 seed in the 4A state tournament, which will be played on May 19-20 at Twin Falls High School and the College of Southern Idaho. 

