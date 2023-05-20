Pocatello softball's incredible run came to an end Saturday, falling in the state championship game.
The Thunder were 28-0 entering Saturday's action and just two wins away from being state champions. They began with a dominant 13-1 victory over Skyview in the morning. They then met the Hawks again in a potential championship-clinching game, but Skyview won this time, by a score of 7-3. Since each team had only one loss in the tournament, they played again in a winner-take-all championship game.
Skyview led 9-2 headed into the bottom of the sixth inning when the Thunder bats came alive. They tallied seven runs in the frame, tying the game headed into the seventh inning. It extended into extra innings, where the Hawks scored three times in the top of the eighth. The Thunder responded with just one, and Skyview won the state championship.
The Thunder finish their season with a 29-2 record.
