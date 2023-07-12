Pocatello's own Julian Bowie and Isiah Harwell are national champions after helping lead Utah Prospects to an Adidas 3SSB title in South Carolina.
The squad made it look easy, winning multiple games by double digits before an eventual 8-point victory in the championship game. But Bowie and Harwell say playing against the best competition in the country lived up to the hype.
"Everyone's big and athletic. I'm like the smallest guy on the court," Bowie said. "Here, I'm like one of the bigger ones. So I'm playing point guard out there. It's fun, really physical, and you got to bring it every game."
"It was amazing," Harwell said. "Just to do it was a blessing, just being able to compete against all the top players and being able to win it."
Bowie is entering his senior year at Pocatello High School and is committed to attend Boise State University and suit up for the Broncos after he graduates next spring. For Bowie, playing with Utah Prospects allows him to take on a different role than what he handles when playing with the Pocatello Thunder.
"I'm kind of a facilitator on this team because I got weapons everywhere," Bowie said. "I'm only 6'2, so at Boise State I'll be a point guard. I'm kinda playing the same way I will at Boise."
Harwell attended Century High School for his freshman year before transferring to Wasatch Academy in Utah. He is one of the top recruits nationally in the class of 2025 and currently holds at least 20 offers from Division 1 programs. Earlier this summer, he helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the U16 FIBA Americas Championships in Merida, Mexico.
"That's a feeling you can't really explain," Harwell said. "I mean, just being out there was a blessing, being able to be on the court and playing for my team, for my national team."
Basketball is taking both Bowie and Harwell to places they have dreamt of all of their lives, but no matter where they might end up, they'll never forget where they came from.
"It's really cool putting the 208 on the map," Bowie said. "Winning the Adidas Championships is hard for anyone, especially from Idaho and Utah."
Harwell says he wants to "(be) able to give everybody here a chance. I want to go up and put Idaho on the map and Julian to go and put Idaho on the map. Then, they might look at somebody else here and they can go out there and maybe get on an AAU team, get some more offers, and just have a successful career."
