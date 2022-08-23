Pocatello High School basketball star Julian Bowie announced his commitment to attend Boise State University on Tuesday.
Bowie is entering his junior year of high school, so the earliest he'll join the Broncos basketball team is likely the 2024-25 season.
Over the summer, Bowie played a national AAU circuit as a member of Utah Prospects.
In a video posted to his social media accounts, Bowie thanked his family, coaches, teammates, and all of his supporters.
You can find Bowie on the court alongside last year's 4A State Finalists Pocatello Thunder basketball team in just a few months.
