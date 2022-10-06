Pocatello resident Dan Green is well on his way towards completing a goal of biking in all 50 states.
Green's girlfriend came up with the idea on a trip to Hawaii. Now, he only has a few states left to complete his goal of "50 before 50", as he wants to complete the goal before he turns 50 years old.
Currently, he is trying to finish up the 13 colonies, with only Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina remaining. He is planning a trip there soon, then only a chunk of the Midwest remains.
Dan organized a GoFundMe to help out with costs of rental cars and lodging. If you would like to donate visit the GoFundMe here.
Any excess donations are sent to Guide Dogs of America or PTSD Veteran Athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.