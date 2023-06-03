The Pocatello Thunder baseball team's state championship celebration continues with two more players signing to compete collegiately on Friday.
Mack Evans is headed to the College of Southern Idaho to play baseball, while Brody Burch will attend Idaho State University and run for the Bengals track and field program.
The Thunder capped off a 20-2 season with a 4A state championship win over Skyview in May.
"It's very exciting having the opportunity to sign with one of my best friends," Evans said. "It's always a great experience and I'm just excited for the future for both of us. We're all going to go and do great things. And I'm proud to stick with each and every one of them and know that I have a brother by my side."
"It's exciting, excited for my future running and glad I could share it with Mack, it's kind of a special day," Burch said. "We originally said how it'd be cool if all of our seniors tried to sign together, but we kind of ended up doing our own thing. So it was cool that me and Mack could do it together."
"It was a special year over there in our program to have those five kids that are seniors," Thunder head coach Vinnie Benavidez said. "They all contributed. Some of the best players, in my opinion, in the state, on the best team in the state. And for this to finally come to fruition, four years, it goes by fast, man, and I am so excited for all five. They're all going to be successful on and off the field."
