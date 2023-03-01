Pocatello baseball star Kaden Knowles is officially playing at the next level after signing with Treasure Valley on Monday at Be a Dude Academy.
"I think it'll be fun to go and play with some kids I know are going up there next year," Knowles said. "It's good to get it over with and just be more comfortable playing the season this year. I think a state championship is on the mind. We'll start with districts, but a state championship is the main goal."
The Thunder season is set to get started March 9 on the road at Twin Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.