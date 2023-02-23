Pocatello softball star McKinley Hill is officially going to be a Walla Walla Warrior.
Hill signed her national letter of intent Wednesday at Pocatello High School. The star catcher batted .520 for the Thunder last season. Hill says she's grateful for her time at Poky with her softball teammates and coaches.
"It's been amazing, I wouldn't be here without them," Hill said. "I wouldn't be where I am without them, as a player, as a person. The family here is amazing. It's not a team, it's a family. It's just really a great opportunity and a great culture here."
