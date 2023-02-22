The Pocatello Thunder boys basketball team kept their season alive Tuesday, defeating Century 75-53 in the district tournament.
Julian Bowie led Pocatello in scoring with 17 points. Pocatello fell behind 11-3 early in the first quarter, but took control with a 29-18 lead at halftime.
The 21-2 Thunder now travel to Preston on Thursday. Since Preston defeated Pocatello 57-54 last week, if the Indians win, they are the 4A district champions and advance to next week's state tournament. If the Thunder win on Thursday, the two squads will face off again in a win-or-go-home matchup on Saturday for the spot in the state tournament.
Meanwhile, Century finishes their season with a 7-16 record.
