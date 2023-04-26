A 9-run first inning and 15 strikeouts from Miah Lusk led the Pocatello softball team to their 16th consecutive victory on Tuesday.
The Thunder took down the crosstown rival Highland by a score of 10-1. Oakley Hirschi led Pocatello in the batter's box, providing 3 RBI on a bases-clearing double in the first inning.
The 16-0 Thunder continue their regular season with a doubleheader on Saturday against Rigby at OK Ward Park.
Highland falls to 5-6 following the loss. Their next game is also against Rigby. They'll take on the Trojans on the road on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.