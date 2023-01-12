Pocatello High School baseball star JD Gunderson made his next move official this week, signing to the Oregon Tech baseball team.
Gunderson batted .383 last season for the state finalist Thunder baseball team and later starred for the Runnin' Rebels American Legion squad over the summer. The signing ceremony was held at the new Be a Dude Academy, the first of its kind.
"It's great because I come here everyday and work out here and it's really good to do it here," Gunderson said. "It feels special to me."
