Pocatello baseball star Jayce Vaughan became the third senior on the team to sign to play collegiately, as he plans on playing for Mesa Community College in Arizona.
Vaughan has been a 4-year contributor at the varsity level for the Thunder, starting at shortstop and leading off in the batting order this year for the 13-2 squad. He joins teammates JD Gunderson and Kaden Knowles as future collegiate players, and hopes they are joined soon by the team's other two seniors, Mack Evans and Brody Burch.
"Coach Cirelli down there has given me this opportunity and I couldn't be more thankful for that," Vaughan said. "I'm really excited to get out of this cold weather too, let me tell you."
Pocatello's regular season continues Wednesday with a doubleheader against Preston at Halliwell Park.
