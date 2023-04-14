Local athletes have a new sport they can try out in Pocatello: rugby!
The Portneuf Warriors are a brand new rugby program, welcoming athletes in both middle school and high school. They practice twice a week and play games against teams from places like Rexburg and Boise.
"There's no real body type for rugby," head coach John Hitchock said. "It's for everybody. I always joke that some of our players look they'd be more equipped to be on the chess team. But they're dang good players."
Warriors captain Tommy says he's glad he joined the team.
"I really like the culture," Tommy said. "Being with the guys, it's a really positive community. And I really like running people over."
To learn more about the Portneuf Warriors, you can reach out to Coach Hitchcock at 208-351-5588 or via email at hitchcock.chiro@gmail.com.
