Promoter Adam Libby says old and new fans of bull riding will have a blast at next year's Teton Auto Group PBR event at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.
"Somebody that has been around it for a long time and knows it will enjoy it because they're going to be able to come and see the toughness and some of top bull riders in the world and be able to showcase their stuff," Libby said. "But then also those that have never seen it will be automatic fans because of howon the edge of the seat you are the whole time, and how much excitement there is. So it's going to cater to both brand new fans and fans already know it."
The "King of the North Showdown" will take place April 12-13, 2024 at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.
“This outstanding bull riding event is a partnership that we have been excited to announce for quite some time. Libby Productions brings world-class bull riding professionals to a number of different venues and puts on a world-class event for the fans,” Mountain America Center General Manager Erik Hudson said in a press release. “From the start, PBR has been one of the most requested events for us to bring to Hero Arena and we couldn’t be more thrilled with signing a multi-year deal to host the Teton Auto Group Idaho Falls PBR at the facility. Events like these are huge drivers of economic impact for this community and we can’t wait to welcome such incredible and diverse fans in April.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 7 at ticketmaster.com, or in-person during open hours at the venue's Bingham Healthcare Box Office.
