The Rockland Bulldogs continued their strong title defense Friday night, dispatching Leadore 61-20.
The win makes Rockland 7-1 so far this season, including 3-0 in Rocky Mountain Conference play. That mark leaves them in sole possession of the conference's top spot in the standings. They'll look to keep it rolling at home Saturday night against Clark County.
Meanwhile, Leadore falls to 3-3 this year. Their next chance to get back in the winning column comes Monday night against Lima (MT).
