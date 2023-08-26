Highland and Skyline defeated out-of-state opponents in Day 1 of the Rocky Mountain Rumble.
Skyline took down Layton (UT), 27-20, to start off their season 1-0.
After lengthy weather delays, Highland dominated Skyline (UT) 52-7.
Rigby and Marsh Valley were also in action, but were overmatched in their games.
Rigby fell 45-13 to Lehi (UT), the 2-time reigning 5A state champions in the Beehive State. The Raymond Comets traveled all the way from Alberta, Canada, to take on Marsh Valley, and defeated the Eagles, 42-14.
The Rocky Mountain Rumble continues Saturday with Sugar-Salem and Madison, the hosts, also in action.
