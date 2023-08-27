The Sugar-Salem Diggers improved to 2-0 with a dominant win over California's Templeton High School at Day 2 of the Rocky Mountain Rumble.
The Diggers defeated Templeton, 28-0. After two games, Sugar-Salem has still yet to allow a point this season, following a 43-0 victory over Century in Week Zero. They will look to keep it rolling next Friday at home against Shelley.
Meanwhile, the Madison Bobcats were also in action, but the Wasatch (UT) Wasps took care of business in the nightcap, winning 34-13. Following the loss, Madison falls to 0-2 this season. Their next game is at Blackfoot next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.