The Runnin' Rebels Legion baseball team rallied Wednesday to take down the Post 56 Bruins twice, improving to 6-0.
Post 56 led by as much as 4-0 in game one and led by a score of 4-3 headed into the bottom of the sixth inning. In that frame, an RBI double from Martin Serrano tied it up, then a Mack Evans sacrifice fly gave the Runnin' Rebels a 5-4 lead. Two insurance runs scored on a Bruins error, allowing Kaden Knowles to reach first base. Cody Mortenson pitched the final inning for the Runnin' Rebels, collecting a save in the victory.
They went on to win game two decisively by a score of 11-1. Serrano led the way at the plate with 5 RBIs, while Eli Blackhawk pitched a gem, allowing 0 earned runs in a complete game performance.
The Runnin' Rebels improve to 6-0 ahead of a doubleheader on Sunday against the Jackson Giants at Halliwell Park at 12 and 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.