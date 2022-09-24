Skyline defeated Idaho Falls 46-7 in the 58th Annual Emotion Bowl at Ravsten Stadium on Saturday.
It was the first iteration of the game played on the new turf at Ravsten Stadium, so a pregame ceremony including a ribbon cutting was held.
The rivalry matchup was selected to be a part of the Great American Rivalry Series. This week, only 7 games across the country earned that distinction.
Skyline senior Kenyon Sadiq, who recently committed to play football at the University of Oregon, was named Great American Rivalry Series MVP.
