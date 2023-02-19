The Snake River Panthers captured their first state title in a decade Saturday, defeating Timberlake 49-36 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Rylie Edlefsen led the Panthers with 19 points. They finish the season with a 23-3 record.
"The girls really had to spend a lot of time working hard on little things and improving," head coach Jeff Steadman said. "We felt a lot of momentum coming to the end of our season and into districts and into state, and we were able to peak at the right time. The girls really worked hard for that."
