A local semi-professional soccer team is holding tryouts for the first time in Blackfoot on Sunday.
South Eastern Idaho Football Club started up over the summer as an amateur club before deciding to transition into the United States Premier Soccer League. It places them on the lowest level of American professional soccer, with the chance to eventually promote all the way up to MLS.
Sunday's tryouts will be held at the Blackfoot Soccer Complex at West 50 South, Blackfoot, Idaho, 83221, across the street from Mountain View Middle School. Player registration kicks off at 10 a.m., with the tryout running from 10:30-12.
