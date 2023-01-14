A new indoor pickleball facility is now open in Idaho Falls.
"We're just taking away the barriers to entry to the sport," Spitfire Pickleball owner Robbie Owens said.
Spitfire Pickleball at 3130 Spitfire St in Idaho Falls opened in December and is welcoming all players. Owens says there are leagues and programs for all players, ranging from beginners to pickleball veterans.
"Pickleball, you can play it all day, every day almost," Owens said. "You see all ages, all skill levels come out here."
To learn more about Spitfire Pickleball, you can find them online at spitfirepickleball.com or on Facebook and Instagram.
