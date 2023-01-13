The Idaho Falls Spud Kings have won three games in a row for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Northern Colorado Eagles 6-2 on Thursday.
The winning streak improves the Spud Kings record to 10-26-1 thus far in their inaugural season. They are currently in fifth place in the USPHL's Mountain Division.
The Spud Kings and Eagles square off two more times this weekend on Friday and Saturday night at the Mountain America Center.
