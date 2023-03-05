The Sugar-Salem Diggers are state champions once again, defeating Bonners Ferry 52-47 at the Ford Idaho Center on Saturday to win the 3A state title.
Koy Sanderson led the way with 14 points and 7 rebounds. It's the first boys basketball state title for Sugar-Salem since 2020. They finish their season with a 23-3 record.
