In an intense game under the lights at Halliwell Park, the Thunder Ridge Titans held on to defeat Highland 4-3 in the 5A district playoffs.

With a Highland win, the Rams would have clinched the district championship and a spot at the state tournament. But following the Thunder Ridge victory, the two teams will square off again on Wednesday in a winner-take-all district championship game. The loser advances to a state play-in game later this week.

All runs were scored in the fourth inning, with the Titans holding on down the stretch for the victory. Kolby Landon earned the victory for Thunder Ridge, pitching six innings and striking out seven batters.

