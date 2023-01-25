The Thunder Ridge Titans girls basketball team continued their undefeated season Tuesday, taking down conference foe Highland 65-38.
The Titans are 20-0 and are outscoring their opponents by an average of 22.5 points per game. Their regular season finishes up on Thursday with a home game against the #2 team in their conference, the 17-3 Rigby Trojans.
Meanwhile, Highland falls to 5-14 following the loss. Their final regular season game is at Madison on Thursday.
