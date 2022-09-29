The Thunder Ridge Titans volleyball team rallied to defeat the Highland Rams on the road, 3-2, on Thursday night.
The Titans move to a record of 10-1, with the lone loss coming at the hands of Madison last week.
The Rams surged to a 2-1 lead, but Thunder Ridge responded by winning the fourth set, 25-18. Then, they carried the momentum into the final set, which they captured 15-13 to win the overall match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.