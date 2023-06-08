The USTA and the local tennis community hosted a free play day on Monday at Capell Park.
The event welcomed tennis players ranging from the ages of four to fourteen. Over twenty-five volunteers helped run the event, including local coaches, league players, and high school players.
If you're interested in learning more about tennis in Pocatello, you can reach out to area league coordinator Tor Lynn via email at pocatellotennis@idtennis.com, or visit the Pocatello/Chubbuck Tennis Page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.