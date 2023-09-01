Check out Madison, Blackfoot, Hillcrest, Thunder Ridge, Century, Bonneville, Snake River, and Rockland in action!
Madison defeated Blackfoot, 38-12, to pick up their first win of the season.
Hillcrest took down Thunder Ridge, 41-14, to improve to 2-0 - their first time at 2-0 since 2017.
Bonneville defeated Century 57-7 to improve to 2-0 as well following a 34-21 victory over Preston last week.
Snake River beat Filer 27-8 to get their first W of the year as well.
Rockland led 30-0 over Dietrich after falling to the Blue Devils in last year's playoffs, but Dietrich rallied back to win it, 56-50, in triple overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.