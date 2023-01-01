The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at Short Stop gas station located at 985 S Broadway St in Blackfoot just before 1:30 Sunday morning.
During the initial response, patrol officers discovered an adult male severely injured. Officers provided aid until the adult male was transported to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to transported Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Within hours, investigators identified all parties involved in the altercation at the Short Stop gas station. Additionally, investigators have conducted multiple interviews, obtained evidence, and video surveillance during the investigation. This is still an ongoing investigation. Therefore, the names of those involved in this incident are being withheld. This appears to be an isolated incident.
The adult male that was transported to EIRMC is in critical condition at this time.
Currently, no arrest has been made in this case because it involves unique circumstances surrounding an aggressor and self-defense issue that needs to be evaluated by the Bingham County Prosecutors Office upon completion of the investigation.
This incident remains under investigation.
