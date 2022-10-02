An update into the Morey Pelton murder case in Idaho Falls...
The Bonneville County prosecuting attorney will not seek the death penalty in the first degree murder case against Randy Michael Larkin, in the shooting death of 36-year-old Morey Pelton on May 12th of this year.
Randy Neal, the prosecuting attorney said in a news release "The death penalty requires a finding of an aggravated factor from a list found in Idaho law. Our review of the currently known facts and circumstances in this case lead to a consensus among all of our attorneys that those aggravating factors should not be applied in this case.”
Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the body of 36-year-old Morey P. Pelton at the Lane Clark rest area on highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley on Friday, May 13th.
