A strength and fitness competition is back again this year in Pocatello and a local gym owner has a passion for fitness and giving back to the community.
This is Jayden Chase, just over a year ago Chase followed his dreams and opened Chase Strong Gym in Pocatello.
Along with his passion for fitness, Chase enjoys giving back to the community. Last year, he hosted the first annual Strength and Fitness Fest, and it is back again this year.
“Strength fest was a concept that I came up with about a year ago where I wanted to start bringing competition to Pocatello. I've been involved in powerlifting and strongman and it seems like every time we want to compete we have to travel so this is a means to be able to bring competition to the town of Pocatello. But as we started planning the event we decided that we wanted to find a way to give back to the community as well,” said Jayden Chase, owner of Chase Strong Gym.
This year’s charity event will raise money for suicide prevention and awareness as well as human trafficking.
“A portion of the proceeds from the athletic fees going in, so the entry fees as an athlete and the booth sponsors is the primary focus for the fundraising. So a lot of the companies that will come out and support the event we charge a sponsorship fee for the booth and then that money is going towards raising more funds for the charity as well,” said Chase.
At the event, competitors will participate in powerlifting, arm wrestling, ruck races, and jiu jitsu and each of those events will raise money for the charity.
“The point of the event is honestly to have fun. a lot of people they get involved with going to the gym and getting in shape but at some point they want to decide where their potential lies where they can go out and do a competition so to be able to create this event gives people the outlet and opportunity to actually get involved in something more competitive than just showing up to the gym and working out,” said Chase.
The strength and fitness event will be held at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello on Saturday June 11th from 8 am to 6pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.