The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho Summer Drive-In Movie Series is back!
Throughout the summer, the Motor Vu Drive-In in Idaho Falls will be showing Jurassic Park followed by classic movies as the second feature.
All proceeds from admission -- and 10% of concessions sales -- will be provided to the Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Idaho.
Gates open at 7 pm and the first movie starts 30 minutes after sunset.
“It initially started because COVID made it challenging to get people together safely and raise some funds, so we could offer fun activities for families early on in 2020 and last year we did it again with animated films and it was great. This year we are able to have free fun activities from 7 to 9:00 that will just make it a fun event all the way around between activities and double features with Jurassic Park and JAWS,” SAID Lori Priest, the Ronald McDonald House of Charity Community Engagement Director.
Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Idaho operates three programs across Idaho including the Family Room, located inside EIRMC.
That provides families with a home-like environment so they can be near their child in the hospital.
Since opening, the Family Room has supported more than 1,200 families and had more than 7,000 visits.
“It provides opportunities for families to get out and have fun and it provides us with the opportunity to let our community know that the family room is there for them at EIRMC and that if they have a sick child and need a place to go, that we are there for them. So it is a great awareness opportunity. We raise some friends and we raise some funding and it all goes to make sure that our mission stays available for families,” Said Priest.
There will be 4 drive-in movie nights this season.
The first kicked off Thursday... the others will be July 14th, July 28th, and August 11th.
“I am really excited because we are able to enhance the drive in movies with our free fun activities. A lot of drive-in movie goers get here long before the movie starts because our nights are so long here in Idaho and so it will give them that time that their families can enjoy, just doing some fun free things,” said Priest.
Admission is $30 dollars per carload.
You can also save $10 by buying tickets online at rmchidaho.org/movieseries.
